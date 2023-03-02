GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Following the end of this semester, all community colleges in Massachusetts will no longer require students enrolling to have the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Massachusetts Association of Community College which represents all 15 community colleges in the state recently made the decision, according to Greenfield Community College.

“Taking into consideration the changing public health landscape around COVID-19, including the anticipated end of the national public health emergency declarations, the community college presidents have decided that, after conclusion of final exams of the Spring 2023 semester, the COVID-19 vaccine requirement will be lifted. Students and employees will no longer need to provide proof of vaccination as a condition of entry, participation, or enrollment. Certain groups of students and employees may continue to have COVID-19 vaccination requirements as a condition of their clinical or external placements,” a statement from MACC said.

“After serious considerations about the health and safety of our students, staff, and faculty, as well as considering how to best serve our entire community with affordable, high-quality education, the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges determined that ending the COVID vaccine requirement on campuses in time for commencements was the right step,” Greenfield Community College President Michelle Schutt said.

The association’s decision was decided through several factors, including the end of the national and public health COVID-19 emergencies coming this May. This decision affects the enrollment at the following colleges:

Berkshire Community College

Holyoke Community College

Northern Essex Community College

Bristol Community College

Massasoit Community College

North Shore Community College

Bunker Hill Community College

MassBay Community College

Quinsigamond Community College

Cape Cod Community College

Middlesex Community College

Roxbury Community College

Greenfield Community College

Mount Wachusett Community College

Springfield Technical Community College

“Due to the effectiveness of the vaccine requirement early on in the pandemic, our campuses have continuously been highly vaccinated,” Schutt said.

Schutt says although the vaccine will not be mandatory, GCC will continue to urge students to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Certain programs, like ones in healthcare, may still require the COVID-19 vaccine to enroll.

The COVID-19 vaccine has been mandatory in all community colleges in the state since January 2022.