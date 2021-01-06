COVID-19 vaccine registration begins for first responders

AHMERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Online registration for first responders to get vaccinated at UMass’s vaccine clinic begins Wednesday.

As part of Governor Charlie Baker’s plan to begin statewide vaccinations to deter the spread of COVID-19, the University of Massachusetts Amherst will establish the clinic starting next week.

People eligible to get vaccinated under state guidelines include police, fire and emergency medical services professionals, who will need to show a professional ID or license confirming their status.

All first responders in Massachusetts are eligible to schedule an online appointment in advance and come to UMass Amherst to receive the vaccine. The clinic will be conducted at the UMass Amherst campus center. Free parking will be available at the nearby campus center parking garage.

The clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine, which includes two doses administered 28 days apart.

Online registration for the UMass Amherst clinic will begin on Wednesday, for more information visit www.umass.edu/coronavirus/vaccine.

Vaccination Schedule

First Dose Schedule

Monday, Jan. 11, 2-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2-7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Second Dose Schedule

Monday, Feb. 8, 2-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2-7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

First responders can visit mass.gov/FirstResponderVaccine for COVID-19 vaccine locations and more information.