COVID-19 vaccine side effects of both Moderna and Pfizer

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A poll conducted in November by MassINC Polling Group reported the majority of Massachusetts residents plan to get the vaccine once available.

Side effects of both Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccine have been shown to be mild to moderate soreness, muscle aches, fever, and fatigue that ended in one to two days.

The data and safety monitoring board, an independent group of experts via the National Institutes of Health, found side effects of the Moderna trial vaccine were more pronounced after the second dose. But health experts don’t expect any severe long term side effects.

22News spoke to a woman who hopes to be one of the first to get the vaccine.

“I think I’m going to be second or third in line to get it and I think it’s worth getting. I don’t see any reason why people would be scared to take it. It’s just going to give you peace of mind.” Arline Ely of West Springfield

United Kingdom health regulators say people who have a “significant history” of allergic reactions shouldn’t get the Pfizer vaccine after two people had adverse reactions but both people are recovering well and the UK is investigating the cause.

U.S. documents from the FDA say Pfizer’s vaccine was strongly protective against coronavirus and ultimately appeared safe.