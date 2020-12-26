COVID-19 vaccine update

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health is beginning to release data on the state’s vaccination efforts.

This data will show how many people are now vaccinated for COVID-19.

Nearly 35,000 people in Massachusetts have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s according to a weekly COVID-19 Vaccination Report released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Aisha Pizarro of Springfield is a healthcare worker, and she is still waiting for her vaccine.

“I am looking forward to it. I just really want to be closer to my family and I just really want everybody to be healthy, you know what I am saying?” Pizarro said.

More vaccines are on the way, with nearly 150,000 COVID-19 vaccines of both Moderna and Pfizer have been shipped to Massachusetts.

Ben Podolak of Chicopee said he works at a local mail center. He said the vaccine would be a great relief for him.

“Knowing that it will help us not get the disease, it will hep us out mentally i think. We are all planning on getting it,” Podolak said.

The vaccination report also shows that over 26,000 hospital workers across the Commonwealth have received a first dose of the vaccine.

According to the state’s data, as of Thursday, no one has been fully vaccinated, or received a second dose.