COVID-19 vaccine: When do you get the second dose?

(WWLP) – Slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine across the country has some people worried about getting their second doses on time, but health experts say don’t worry, the window isn’t as tight as we thought.

Appointment scheduling issues, vaccine delivery delays, and smaller than expected shipments are all contributing factors to slow distribution.

The FDA maintains the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine should be given at the recommended interval for maximum protection.

Some health experts though say your immune system won’t forget the first dose and the second dose can wait up to six weeks or possibly even a year without compromising protection, but that runs counter to the official guidance from the FDA.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the drugmakers behind the two vaccines currently available in the U.S., say that two doses, given at specific intervals, are necessary for maximum protection.

The interval for Pfizer is 21 days and 28 days for Moderna.

As of January 19th, the Department of Public Health says a little more than 51,000 in Massachusetts were fully vaccinated with both doses.

Health experts are still recommending that everyone get both doses as fast as possible.