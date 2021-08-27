COVID-19 vaccines available at Holyoke PVTA

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) will host weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The clinics will happen weekly from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Friday through the month of September in the lobby of the Holyoke Transportation Center. The PVTA lobby is located at 206 Maple Street in Holyoke.

The vaccine is free and open to the public, to register visit Curative.com.

The vaccines will be administered by Curative, a company that claims to have administered more than 150,000 COVID-19 vaccines in communities throughout western Massachusetts. The clinics will offer both the first and second doses of the Pzifer vaccine, as well as the single-dose Johnson and Johnson.