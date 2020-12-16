COVID-19 vaccines to be administered at Baystate Health Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered this morning at local hospitals.

On Tuesday, Baystate Health received 1,950 doses of the vaccine. They unpacked the first shipment of vaccines and put them directly into ultra-cold storage.

Wednesday, they will start administering the first round of shots to select health care workers based on their interest and risk of exposure.

The vaccine is not mandatory for Baystate employees, spokesperson Keith O’Connor told 22News and that an email was sent to staff to see who wanted the vaccine.

Those who get the vaccine first will be based on the community prevalence of the virus, local transmission rates, the type of work unit, and patient volumes. Doses will be spread throughout the Baystate Hospital network.

Baystate could not say how many employees will receive the vaccine initially, or how many have been trained to administer the shots.

Baystate is expecting new shipments of doses every week and will accept other vaccines, like Moderna’s, once they are approved.