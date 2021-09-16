COVID-19 vaccines will be available at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big E guests, employees, vendors, concessionaires and volunteers will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine being offered on the fairgrounds through the “Vax Bus.”

Yankee Line’s Mobile Vaccination Unit will offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible persons aged 12 and older. No insurance is required and registration is on-site. Vaccinations are first-come, first serve and no appointments are necessary, while supplies last. Those age 12-17 will need to complete an adult consent form before arriving at the Fair. Each person receiving vaccine will be issued a proof of vaccination card.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots and the second shot can be administered at any local pharmacy offering the vaccine. Instructions will be provided on how to receive the second shot. If the first shot has already been given, the second dose is available by providing a vaccination card documenting initial dose.

The Yankee Line Mobile Vaccination Unit will be located between the Coliseum and Farm-A-Rama on the following dates: Sept. 17, 18 & 19, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sept. 24 & 25, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.