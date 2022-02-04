COVID BOOSTER: Hampshire County becomes first in Massachusetts with most residents vaccinated with booster

(WWLP) – The State Department of Public Health issued its weekly report on vaccination progress in Massachusetts.

Between January 25th and February 1st, nearly 94,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered state wide. Those brought 18,000 people up to full vaccination status for the first time for a grand total of 5.2 million. 2.6 million booster doses have been given in all.

Hampshire county hit a major milestone in this week’s report becoming the first county in the state to achieve 60-percent booster adoption by fully vaccinated people.