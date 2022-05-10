BOSTON (SHNS) – COVID-19 cases continue to erupt in the Senate amid a weeks-long stretch that has seen the virus’s impact grow across Massachusetts.

Senate President Karen Spilka’s office announced Monday night that four additional people with ties to the branch tested positive for COVID-19. One person had been in the Senate chamber on Thursday, when onlookers in the gallery watched senators debate and approve a licensing reform bill, and three others were in Senate offices the same day, Spilka’s office said.

Officials have already contacted anyone believed to have been in close contact with the individuals who contracted COVID-19, according to Spilka’s office, which emphasized that wearing masks — no longer a requirement in the State House — “remains a good way to protect yourself and others from possible exposure.”

Senators and their staffers must be fully vaccinated to work in the State House, and Spilka has previously said that mandate received 100 percent compliance. Monday’s announcement was the third in the past 11 days from Spilka’s office regarding COVID-19 exposures linked to the Senate.

Amid the string of cases, the Senate Ways and Means Committee shifted its plans for a hybrid executive session Tuesday to release its fiscal year 2023 budget proposal to a fully remote executive session instead.

Two senators — Eric Lesser of Longmeadow and Adam Hinds of Pittsfield — said Thursday that they had each tested positive for COVID-19. Both Hinds and Lesser said they participated in the formal session remotely.

COVID-19 confirmed cases, hospitalizations and the average positive test rate have all been steadily climbing in Massachusetts since March, though each of those figures remains well below levels recorded during the omicron-fueled winter peak.

The Department of Public Health on Monday reported the seven-day average of new confirmed cases per day now stands at 2,756, up from its most recent low of 601 on March 13. DPH said 604 COVID patients were in Bay State hospitals as of Friday, up from 227 on March 14.