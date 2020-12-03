COVID is really bad right now, Massachusetts breaks case record

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts and the nation’s top public health officials reported record numbers of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The nation broke COVID-19 records with 200,000 cases in one day and 100,000 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. In Massachusetts another broken record with 4,613 new cases in one day, confirmed by the Department of Public Health.

The last highest daily case numbers was 3,079 on April 23 during the Spring surge. The 4,613 new cases came from 105,845 tests making the positive test rate four point 36 percent.

As the temperature drops and we head into the winter months, people tend to go inside to socialize but medical professionals say that goes directly against medical advice and increases your chances of getting the virus.

COVID is really bad right now

“People shouldn’t be having social gatherings. It’s terribly difficult. I mean we just went through Thanksgiving and Christmas is coming up and people always get together. It’s important that people do that emotionally but right now at this moment, people just can’t do that safely.” Dr. Ira Helfand, Family Care Medical Center

Dr. Helfand says people should not be socializing with anyone outside of their household. He says the good news is the vaccine is on the way and when enough people get it we can start to relax.

The Department of Public Health estimates that there are 45,390 people in the state with confirmed active cases of the virus.