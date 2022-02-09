LEEDS, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID surge we saw not only impacted hospitals but also nursing homes.

A spokesperson for Berkshire Health Systems told 22News off camera that there are two people who still have COVID but are expected to recover by the end of the week but this outbreak is coming to an end here.



Lisa Gaudet with Berkshire Health Systems confirmed four residents have died after an outbreak at Linda Manor in Leeds. The outbreak started December 10th. Over the course of that time, 86 seniors have tested positive for Covid and 88 staff members.

Current Covid-19 data from the state’s department of public of health shows how Covid has continued to impact the elderly. While the average age of someone testing positive is 34. The average age of someone who has died from Covid is 77.

A spokesperson for Berkshire health systems added that Linda Manor is not alone in its outbreak that they made sure that they wanted to be transparent and make sure that that information was available to the public.