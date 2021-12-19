COVID testing available at Easthampton Farmer’s Market

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the Pioneer Valley has resulted in more people deciding to get tested for the virus.

The Keystone Building in Easthampton, which houses the Easthampton Farmer’s Market, was a busy testing site Sunday. Dozens of people from Hampshire county waited their turn to be tested, and to find out within 48 hours what their results were.

A Northampton woman expressed her concern about the increased cases across the region.

“Cases in Northampton, where I’m from, are at the highest they’ve been since last January,” said Dane Kutler. “For most of us, pre-vaccine, the fact that our cases are so high despite a really high vaccination rate is of incredible concern.”

Sunday was the last day of the Easthampton Farmer’s Market in 2021. It will resume early next year.