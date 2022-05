HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – People in Holyoke have a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

One Holyoke CDC will host a clinic from 10 a.m. until noon at Key Foods on 13 Cabot Street. Shots will be available for people over the age of five. They will also have flu shots ready.

There are surprise incentives for people getting their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.