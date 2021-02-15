COVID crisis continues in nursing homes

BOSTON (WWLP) – The latest release of AARP’s nursing home COVID-19 dashboard shows that the crisis in these facilities continues in Massachusetts.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, roughly 34% of COVID-19 deaths involve residents in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. AARP found that staffing and PPE shortages remain a significant problem.

Shortages of PPE have declined slightly over the same period, with some nursing homes with less than a one-week supply at any given time.

AARP has been urging Massachusetts Legislators to protect nursing home residents and staff from COVID-19. “We are approaching the one-year anniversary of the first known coronavirus cases in nursing homes, yet the number of deaths and cases in these facilities remains appallingly high, said Mike Festa, AARP Massachusetts State Director. “The devastation this pandemic has brought to nursing home residents and their families has exposed fundamental reforms that must be made in nursing homes and to the long-term care system. We cannot lower our guard.”

Some initiatives involve:

Enacting or making permanent the components of AARP’s five-point plan: Prioritizing regular and ongoing testing and adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) for residents and staff—as well as for inspectors and any visitors. Improving transparency focused on daily, public reporting of cases and deaths in facilities; communication with families about discharges and transfers; and accountability for state and federal funding that goes to facilities. Ensuring access to in-person visitation following federal and state guidelines for safety, and require continued access to virtual visitation for all residents. Ensuring quality care for residents through adequate staffing, oversight, and access to in-person formal advocates, called long-term care Ombudsmen. Reject immunity and hold long-term care facilities accountable when they fail to provide adequate care to residents.

Establishing minimum nursing staffing standards.

Improving minimum wages for staff in residential and home care settings.

Ensuring progress is made so that in-person visitation can safely occur and facilitating virtual visitation.

Creating a pathway for single occupancy rooms in nursing homes.

According to data from the Department of Health, these are the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities in Massachusetts.

Holyoke Soldiers’ Home: 77 deaths

Courtyard Nursing Care in Medford: 72 deaths

Leavitt Family Jewish Home in Longmeadow: 66 deaths

Eastpointe Rehab in Chelsea: 64 deaths

Mary Immaculate Health in Lawrence: 63 deaths

Deadliest Outbreaks in Western Massachusetts