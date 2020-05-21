Cummington Fair 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

CUMMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An announcement was made on the Cummington Fair Facebook page Thursday afternoon to cancel the annual fair due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the post, the 152nd annual fair has been canceled after a tough decision from the board of directors of the Cummington Fair (Hillside Agricultural Society). The board wants to keep visitors and vendors safe and healthy during the pandemic.

The dates next year were posted as August 26-29, 2021.

For additional information visit CummingtonFair.com