Cummington institutes mask mandate in public spaces

CUMMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Cummington instituted a mask mandate for multiple buildings last month.
The Hampshire County town in a statement released on their website stated that while residents are at the Creamery, Cummington Supply, The Post Office, all municipal buildings and any large gatherings outdoors where social distancing isn’t possible or observed, they are asked to wear a mask.
The vote came on Tuesday, August 17th and was effective immediately.
As of September 9, there are a total of 28 cases of COVID-19 in Cummington.