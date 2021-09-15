Cummington institutes mask mandate in public spaces

Signs tells customers about safety measures against COVID-19 that are required inside a retail store Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas. Texas is lifting a COVID-19 mask mandate that was imposed last summer but has only been lightly enforced. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Tuesday makes Texas the largest state to do away with a face covering order. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

CUMMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Cummington instituted a mask mandate for multiple buildings last month.

The Hampshire County town in a statement released on their website stated that while residents are at the Creamery, Cummington Supply, The Post Office, all municipal buildings and any large gatherings outdoors where social distancing isn’t possible or observed, they are asked to wear a mask.

The vote came on Tuesday, August 17th and was effective immediately.

As of September 9, there are a total of 28 cases of COVID-19 in Cummington.