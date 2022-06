GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Curative has opened a new COVID-19 testing site in Franklin County in response to a recent increase in cases.

The site is located at Greenfield Cooperative Bank, 33 Bridge St, Shelburne Falls with limited opening dates and times.

Curative suggests scheduling an appointment through their website, but walk-in lab PCR testing is available to all persons with no out-of-pocket costs.