Current number of unemployment claims ‘unprecedented’

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As more businesses were forced to shut down on Tuesday to stop the spread of the coronavirus, more workers are left without jobs.

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development told 22News, the demand for unemployment benefits here in Massachusetts is “unprecedented.” In the last five days, the department has received twice as many new unemployment claims than what was filed during the worst month of the great recession, according to Charles Pearce, the Director of Communications for the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.

As all non-essential businesses shut down for the foreseeable future, more workers may be wondering what to do next. Pearce said they are working to get more call center employees to help with claims over the phone, but for now, it’s quickest to file for unemployment benefits online.

In-person services are not available at this time.

Here are useful links for anyone who needs more information on filing for unemployment:

Information on Unemployment and Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Apply for unemployment benefits online