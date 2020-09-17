CVS adds two new COVID-19 testing sites in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – CVS Pharmacy has added 12 new COVID-19 tested sites in Massachusetts, two of which are in western Massachusetts.

In anticipation of a potential second wave of the virus, the pharmacy has added more than 2,000 testing sites across the country for a total of over 4,000 sites by mid-October.

On Thursday, CVS announced 400 new testing sites, 12 in Massachusetts. The two sites located in western Massachusetts are in Granby and Agawam and will open Friday. The following is a list of the 12 new sites in Massachusetts:

CVS Pharmacy, 287 Springfield Avenue, Agawam, MA 01001

CVS Pharmacy, 181 Brighton Avenue, Allston, MA 02134

CVS Pharmacy, 207 Market Street, Brighton, MA 02135

CVS Pharmacy, 355 Centre Street, Brockton, MA 02302

CVS Pharmacy, 139 Endicott Street, Danvers, MA 01923

CVS Pharmacy, 70 West State St., Granby, MA 01033

CVS Pharmacy, 454 Electric Avenue, Lunenberg, MA 01462

CVS Pharmacy, 220 Maple Street, Middleton, MA 01949

CVS Pharmacy, 689 Depot Street, North Easton, MA 02356

CVS Pharmacy, 4600 Washington Street, Roslindale, MA 02131

CVS Pharmacy, 1075 Broadway Street, Saugus, MA 01906

CVS Pharmacy, 453 Station Avenue, South Yarmouth, MA 02664

Self-swab tests are free to patients and available to individuals meeting the CDC criteria. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for all minor patients, and patients 12 – 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.

“Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing. We recognize the critical role testing plays in helping to manage the spread of the virus and are incredibly proud of how our teams have responded to this need while continuing to take care of our customers, clients, and patients,” Jon Roberts, Chief Operating Officer, CVS Health and acting President, CVS Pharmacy said.

Currently, most test results will be available within 2 – 3 days. A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.