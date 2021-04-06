CVS coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 vaccines are available at CVS pharmacies across Massachusetts by appointment only.

Everyone ages 55 and up and people with one health condition that puts them at higher risk for COVID-19 complications can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Those include conditions like asthma, cancer, and heart disease.

Massachusetts receives a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses from the federal government each week. Due to high demand and very limited supply, there are only a small number of available appointments.

CVS Pharmacy COVID-19 vaccines in Massachusetts

Abington, MA Acton, MA Agawam, MA Allston, MA Amherst, MA Andover, MA Arlington, MA Ashland, MA Athol, MA Attleboro, MA Bedford, MA Belchertown, Bellingham, MA Belmont, MA Beverly, MA Billerica, MA Boston, MA Bourne, MA Braintree, MA Bridgewater, MA Brighton, MA Brockton, MA Brookline, MA Burlington, MA Cambridge, MA Canton, MA Carver, MA Chatham, MA Chelsea, MA Chestnut Hill, MA Chicopee, MA Cohasset, MA Concord, MA Danvers, MA Dedham, MA Dorchester, MA Dracut, MA East Boston, MA East Bridgewater, MA East Falmouth, MA Everett, MA Fall River, MA Falmouth, MA Fitchburg, MA Foxborough, MA Framingham, MA Gardner, MA Georgetown, MA Gloucester, MA Granby, MA Great Barrington, MA Greenfield, MA Hadley, MA Hanover, MA Hanson, MA Harwich, MA Harwichport, MA Haverhill, MA Hingham, MA Holbrook, MA Holliston, MA Holyoke, MA Hopkinton, MA Hudson, MA Hyannis, MA Hyde Park, MA Ipswich, MA Kingston, MA Lakeville, MA Lanesborough, MA Lawrence, MA Leominster, MA Lexington, MA Longmeadow, MA Lowell, MA Lunenburg, MA Lynn, MA Malden, MA Marblehead, MA Marlborough, MA Mashpee, MA Mattapan, MA Maynard, MA Medfield, MA Medford, MA Melrose, MA Methuen, MA Middleborough, MA Middleton, MA Milford, MA Millbury, MA Millis, MA Natick, MA Needham, MA New Bedford, MA Newburyport, MA Newton, MA North Andover, MA North Attleborough, MA North Billerica, MA North Dartmouth, MA North Easton, MA North Grafton, MA North Reading, MA Northampton, MA Norwell, MA Orleans, MA Oxford, MA Palmer, MA Peabody, MA Plainville, MA Plymouth, MA Provincetown, MA Quincy, MA Randolph, MA Raynham, MA Reading, MA Revere, MA Roslindale, MA Rowley, MA Salem, MA Salisbury, MA Sandwich, MA Saugus, MA Scituate, MA Seekonk, MA Sharon, MA Shrewsbury, MA Somerville, MA South Easton, MA South Hamilton, MA South Weymouth, MA South Yarmouth, MA Southbridge, MA Southwick, MA Springfield, MA Stoneham, MA Stoughton, MA Sturbridge, MA Swansea, MA Taunton, MA Waltham, MA Wareham, MA Watertown, MA Wayland, MA Webster, MA Wellesley, MA West Bridgewater, MA West Newton, MA West Springfield, MA Westborough, MA Westfield, MA Westford, MA Westport, MA Westwood, MA Weymouth, MA Wilbraham, MA Wilmington, MA Winchendon, MA Winchester, MA Winthrop, MA Woburn, MA Wollaston, MA Worcester, MA Wrentham, MA

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President of CVS Health.

Patients must register in advance through CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without internet access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.