CVS coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 vaccines are available at CVS pharmacies across Massachusetts by appointment only.

Everyone ages 55 and up and people with one health condition that puts them at higher risk for COVID-19 complications can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Those include conditions like asthma, cancer, and heart disease.

Massachusetts receives a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses from the federal government each week. Due to high demand and very limited supply, there are only a small number of available appointments.

CVS Pharmacy COVID-19 vaccines in Massachusetts

  1. Abington, MA
  2. Acton, MA
  3. Agawam, MA
  4. Allston, MA
  5. Amherst, MA
  6. Andover, MA
  7. Arlington, MA
  8. Ashland, MA
  9. Athol, MA
  10. Attleboro, MA
  11. Bedford, MA
  12. Belchertown,
  13. Bellingham, MA
  14. Belmont, MA
  15. Beverly, MA
  16. Billerica, MA
  17. Boston, MA
  18. Bourne, MA
  19. Braintree, MA
  20. Bridgewater, MA
  21. Brighton, MA
  22. Brockton, MA
  23. Brookline, MA
  24. Burlington, MA
  25. Cambridge, MA
  26. Canton, MA
  27. Carver, MA
  28. Chatham, MA
  29. Chelsea, MA
  30. Chestnut Hill, MA
  31. Chicopee, MA
  32. Cohasset, MA
  33. Concord, MA
  34. Danvers, MA
  35. Dedham, MA
  36. Dorchester, MA
  37. Dracut, MA
  38. East Boston, MA
  39. East Bridgewater, MA
  40. East Falmouth, MA
  41. Everett, MA
  42. Fall River, MA
  43. Falmouth, MA
  44. Fitchburg, MA
  45. Foxborough, MA
  46. Framingham, MA
  47. Gardner, MA
  48. Georgetown, MA
  49. Gloucester, MA
  50. Granby, MA
  51. Great Barrington, MA
  52. Greenfield, MA
  53. Hadley, MA
  54. Hanover, MA
  55. Hanson, MA
  56. Harwich, MA
  57. Harwichport, MA
  58. Haverhill, MA
  59. Hingham, MA
  60. Holbrook, MA
  61. Holliston, MA
  62. Holyoke, MA
  63. Hopkinton, MA
  64. Hudson, MA
  65. Hyannis, MA
  66. Hyde Park, MA
  67. Ipswich, MA
  68. Kingston, MA
  69. Lakeville, MA
  70. Lanesborough, MA
  71. Lawrence, MA
  72. Leominster, MA
  73. Lexington, MA
  74. Longmeadow, MA
  75. Lowell, MA
  76. Lunenburg, MA
  77. Lynn, MA
  78. Malden, MA
  79. Marblehead, MA
  80. Marlborough, MA
  81. Mashpee, MA
  82. Mattapan, MA
  83. Maynard, MA
  84. Medfield, MA
  85. Medford, MA
  86. Melrose, MA
  87. Methuen, MA
  88. Middleborough, MA
  89. Middleton, MA
  90. Milford, MA
  91. Millbury, MA
  92. Millis, MA
  93. Natick, MA
  94. Needham, MA
  95. New Bedford, MA
  96. Newburyport, MA
  97. Newton, MA
  98. North Andover, MA
  99. North Attleborough, MA
  100. North Billerica, MA
  101. North Dartmouth, MA
  102. North Easton, MA
  103. North Grafton, MA
  104. North Reading, MA
  105. Northampton, MA
  106. Norwell, MA
  107. Orleans, MA
  108. Oxford, MA
  109. Palmer, MA
  110. Peabody, MA
  111. Plainville, MA
  112. Plymouth, MA
  113. Provincetown, MA
  114. Quincy, MA
  115. Randolph, MA
  116. Raynham, MA
  117. Reading, MA
  118. Revere, MA
  119. Roslindale, MA
  120. Rowley, MA
  121. Salem, MA
  122. Salisbury, MA
  123. Sandwich, MA
  124. Saugus, MA
  125. Scituate, MA
  126. Seekonk, MA
  127. Sharon, MA
  128. Shrewsbury, MA
  129. Somerville, MA
  130. South Easton, MA
  131. South Hamilton, MA
  132. South Weymouth, MA
  133. South Yarmouth, MA
  134. Southbridge, MA
  135. Southwick, MA
  136. Springfield, MA
  137. Stoneham, MA
  138. Stoughton, MA
  139. Sturbridge, MA
  140. Swansea, MA
  141. Taunton, MA
  142. Waltham, MA
  143. Wareham, MA
  144. Watertown, MA
  145. Wayland, MA
  146. Webster, MA
  147. Wellesley, MA
  148. West Bridgewater, MA
  149. West Newton, MA
  150. West Springfield, MA
  151. Westborough, MA
  152. Westfield, MA
  153. Westford, MA
  154. Westport, MA
  155. Westwood, MA
  156. Weymouth, MA
  157. Wilbraham, MA
  158. Wilmington, MA
  159. Winchendon, MA
  160. Winchester, MA
  161. Winthrop, MA
  162. Woburn, MA
  163. Wollaston, MA
  164. Worcester, MA
  165. Wrentham, MA

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President of CVS Health.

Patients must register in advance through CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without internet access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today