CVS Health to open 10 new COVID-19 testing sites in Massachusetts, two in western Massachusetts

FILE – This March 17, 2014 photo shows a CVS/Pharmacy in Dormont, Pa. CVS Health hiked its dividend, tightened its 2016 earnings forecast and repeated its message of patience, as the nations second largest drugstore chain laid out its growth expectations on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(WWLP) – On Friday, CVS Health will open 10 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Massachusetts two of which are in western Massachusetts.

The opening of additional test sites across the state and the country will be announced over the next two weeks as part of a nationwide COVID-19 response to help slow the spread of the virus.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the new sites will have self-swab tests and will be the next phase of the company’s COVID-19 testing strategy. CVS expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May. The goal is to process up to 1.5 million tests per month.

The 10 test sites in Massachusetts are part of the first rollout of new sites, which includes 51 locations in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

“While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home,” said Larry J. Merlo, President, and CEO, CVS Health. “Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefiting from their dedication and selflessness.”

The self-swab tests will be available to people who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria in addition to age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com starting Friday to schedule an appointment. They will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. A CVS Pharmacy employee will then observe the process to ensure it’s done correctly. The tests will then be sent to a lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

The new testing sites in Massachusetts include: