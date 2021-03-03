CVS lists teachers as eligible to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – CVS is now listing teachers as eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines in Massachusetts even though Governor Baker has yet to open up eligibility to them.

The pharmacy chain’s website lists teachers in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as daycare, preschool workers, and staff among the eligible groups.

This comes as President Biden has called on states to prioritize vaccinations for teachers. Under current STATE guidelines, teachers can only get vaccinated if they meet other criteria such as being over age 65 or have two or more serious medical conditions.

However, despite teachers being added to their list, there are currently no open vaccination appointments at any CVS store in Massachusetts.

Governor Baker is scheduled to make an announcement about COVID-19 vaccination at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning with Secretary of Education James Peyser, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley and Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.

They will also tour West Parish Elementary School in Gloucester, which is celebrating its 101st day of in-person learning.