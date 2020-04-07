CVS opens new COVID-19 testing site in Lowell

A member of the Rhode Island National Guard, center right, greets a visitor in a vehicle at a coronavirus testing site, Monday, April 6, 2020, at Twin River Casino, in Lincoln, R.I. Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Monday that CVS Health is rolling out a free, rapid COVID-19 test at the new drive-through testing site. Results from tests being administered at the site could be ready in as little as 15 minutes, the governor said. This site is now in Ludlow, Massachusetts (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

LOWELL, Mass. (WWLP) – CVS Health has opened its new Rapid COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Lowell Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the new testing site will provide Massachusetts residents with on-the-spot COVID-19 testing and quick results at no cost. CVS has recently opened two other sites in Georgia and Rhode Island.

Lowell’s testing site will take place in the parking lot of the Showcase Cinemas located at 32 Reiss Avenue. Everyone should keep in mind CVS will not be testing patients at any of its store or MinuteClinic locations.

With CVS Health’s support, the testing site will allow up to 1,000 patients to be tested per day and receive results on-site. This quick and efficient service will help those in need to seek proper treatment and begin quarantine if needed.

Our initial experience in Massachusetts has enabled us to expand testing into other states while maximizing efficiency and safety. We are now able to significantly improve upon our testing capabilities in the state, greatly expanding access to testing with rapid results for eligible individuals. Troyen Brennan, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, CVS Health

“By working with a wide range of partners, we have dramatically increased Massachusetts’ COVID-19 testing capacity, and we are grateful to CVS for their partnership in launching this new rapid testing site,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “The continued expansion of testing, along with our new efforts around community tracing, will enable the Commonwealth to better track and slow the spread of this virus.”

COVID-19 Rapid Test Registration

Those who wish to be tested must pre-register in advance. Click here to register.