CVS pharmacies offering Moderna COVID-19 booster shots

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Select CVS pharmacies in western Massachusetts are now offering the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot to those who are eligible.

Eligible patients are people that fit the guidelines set by ACIP and the CDC include:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series

People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series

People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNa primary series

“The systems we’ve built and our deep experience in providing vaccinations allows us to play a leading role in administering booster shots to eligible populations,” said Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., MPH, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. “We also remain focused on providing easy and convenient opportunities for the unvaccinated to receive their first doses.”

When a patient signs up for a booster shot, they will be asked to provide the manufacturer and date of their last COVID-19 shot. Eligible patients are able choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose now that the CDC has allowed for mix and match dosing of COVID-19 vaccines.