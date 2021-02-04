CVS Pharmacies to administer COVID shots

BOSTON (SHNS) – CVS Health plans to offer COVID-19 vaccination appointments to eligible residents at 18 locations across the state starting Feb. 11, the company announced Tuesday.

Those in Phase 1 of the state’s prioritization and individuals 75 and older can start booking appointments Feb. 9 as CVS pharmacies start receiving shipments of vaccine doses.

CVS Health said it expects the federal pharmacy partnership program to supply them with approximately 21,600 total doses and, as more supply becomes available, additional locations and appointments will be added.

The launch of vaccine appointments at CVS pharmacies in Massachusetts is part of an initial 11-state rollout that includes approximately 335 CVS pharmacies.

CVS locations in Massachusetts offering appointments include: