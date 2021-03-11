CVS vaccine locations adds 34 more sites in Massachusetts

FILE – This March 17, 2014 photo shows a CVS/Pharmacy in Dormont, Pa. CVS Health hiked its dividend, tightened its 2016 earnings forecast and repeated its message of patience, as the nations second largest drugstore chain laid out its growth expectations on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(WWLP) – CVS Health announced Thursday that they will be administering vaccines to those that are eligible at 34 additional CVS Pharmacy locations across Massachusetts.

According to a news release from CVS Health, appointments for the latest allocation of doses will start to be available Saturday, March 13 as stores receive vaccine shipments.

The additional 34 locations add to the already 51 stores within the state, bringing the total to 85 CVS Pharmacy locations that are administering the vaccine in Massachusetts.

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President of CVS Health.

The following groups who live, work, or study in Massachusetts are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at CVS locations:

People age 65 and older

Teachers K-12, Daycare and preschool workers, and staff

People 16 and older with two or more certain medical conditions as listed by the CDC.

Qualifying health care workers and first responders

Residents and staff of long term care, congregate care, and low income and affordable senior housing

Patients must register in advance through CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without internet access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.