FILE – Boxes of BinaxNow home COVID-19 tests made by Abbott are shown for sale on Nov. 15, 2021, at a CVS store in Lakewood, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(WWLP) – CVS and Walgreens have removed limits on at-home COVID-19 tests.

In December, both companies placed a cap on the number of tests customers could buy in stores and online to keep up with the spread of the omicron variant. Representatives of both companies told The New York Times they have now been able to increase their inventory of the over-the-counter virus testing kits.

The decision comes as COVID-19 cases have dropped significantly in recent weeks.