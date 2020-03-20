Dakin Humane Society donates gowns, protective gear to Baystate Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dakin Humane Society has donated its entire in-house quantity of disposable surgical gowns and booties, along with other personal protective equipment to help Baystate Medical Center in its efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a news release sent to 22News Friday, Dakin Humane Society said they donated several boxes of equipment by loading them into a van and a trailer to Baystate Medical Center. In addition to the gowns and booties, other items included nitrile examination gloves, surgical masks with attached face shields and caps.

According to Karina King, Dakin’s director of operations, the organization anticipated that human health workers would be in need of supplies. Dakin stopped using disposable items and found alternative equipment that could be reused instead of being disposed of.

We’ve seen news stories about the need for protective equipment being faced by those in human health care, so we reached out to Baystate Medical Center because they’re local. Dakin’s Director of Operations, Karina King

image courtesy : Dakin Humane Society

King told 22News, “It’s part of our responsibility as community members that when we have items that human health care workers need, we want to ensure that they have what they need to keep themselves, and us, healthy.”

Dakin itself has felt the effects of the COVID-19 crisis and has restructured its staff to cover its most vital programs including adoptions, pet food aid (which provides free cat or dog food to people facing challenges keeping their pets fed during these times), pet surrenders and emergency pet owner-requested euthanasia.

While its two adoption centers are currently closed to the public, people seeking these services can call Dakin at (413) 781-4000 and staff will assist them.

For more information click here.