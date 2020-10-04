Dakin Humane Society’s ‘Barks and Brews’ event goes virtual

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Another highly anticipated Springfield area social event fundraiser has gone virtual, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunday would have been the 5th annual ‘Barks and Brews’ fundraiser in Easthampton for the Dakin Humane Society.

It’s when Dakin supporters bring their dogs to the social event, which helps fund a variety of year-round projects at Dakin facilities in Springfield and Leverett.

Dakin’s executive director said the Barks and Brews helps support a number of programs that keep people and pets together. They hope next year the event will be back in person.