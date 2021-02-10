Data shows improvement in Massachusetts vaccination effort

BOSTON (SHNS) – In six days, the percentage of COVID-19 vaccine doses shipped to Massachusetts that have been administered has risen from just under 58 percent to almost 71 percent, an indication of progress in the widespread efforts to get shots in arms.

The Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 910,412 doses have been administered, out of the 1,283,700 shipped to Massachusetts so far. Progress is coming after a rocky rollout that sparked confusion among those 75 and older seeking appointments and left Massachusetts far behind many other states.

DPH reported that 696,051 Massachusetts residents have received the first dose of the vaccine. Another 214,361 people have received both the first and second doses and are thus fully vaccinated. According to the daily vaccine report, more than 104,000 new doses were shipped to Massachusetts in the six days since the DPH issued its Feb. 3 report, which came on the same day that Gov. Charlie Baker said he was aware of the vaccine rollout problems, wasn’t happy about them, and was committed to improvements.

Two days later, on Feb. 5, the state went live with a vaccine call center. Baker at 11 a.m. Wednesday plans to visit the mass vaccination site at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston North Shore in Danvers.