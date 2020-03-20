1  of  2
Breaking News
Governor Baker activates National Guard for COVID-19 response Baker activates National Guard for “logistical support” in state’s response to coronavirus
Watch Live
22News Newscast extended from 11:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Closings and Delays
There are currently 182 active closings. Click for more details.

Dave’s Soda and Pet City now offering curbside pet food pickup

Coronavirus Local Impact

by: Lianne Zana

Posted: / Updated:

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Dave’s Soda and Pet City in Agawam is offering curbside pickup of pet food to limit customer contact with products.

Pet owners have also been stocking up on pet food in recent weeks due to the coronavirus, which has led to limited supply.

“A lot of people are afraid to come into stores which is totally understandable,” Dave’s Soda and Pet City employee, Mathew Moretti told 22News.

“Just to keep it fair for everyone we’re keeping it a little bit of limitations,,” Moretti said. “Cat litter, cat food, dog food, two cases, two bags per customer.”

Moretti added that he expects the rise in pet supply sales to continue as long as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories