Dave’s Soda and Pet City now offering curbside pet food pickup

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Dave’s Soda and Pet City in Agawam is offering curbside pickup of pet food to limit customer contact with products.

Pet owners have also been stocking up on pet food in recent weeks due to the coronavirus, which has led to limited supply.

“A lot of people are afraid to come into stores which is totally understandable,” Dave’s Soda and Pet City employee, Mathew Moretti told 22News.

“Just to keep it fair for everyone we’re keeping it a little bit of limitations,,” Moretti said. “Cat litter, cat food, dog food, two cases, two bags per customer.”

Moretti added that he expects the rise in pet supply sales to continue as long as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.