Day Brook Village in Holyoke the latest senior living facility with Covid-19 cases

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nursing homes have been the hot spots for many of the Covid-19 outbreaks in western Massachusetts.

Local nursing homes are working to try and stop the spread of this contagious virus among their residents. Day Brook Village in Holyoke is one of the latest nursing homes to report more Covid-19 cases. 25 residents have now tested positive and two have passed away.

They said all residents have been isolated and are being closely monitored. Staff are also being screened at the beginning of their shift for COVID-19 symptoms. They have no cases among staff members however, nurses have been infected at other local nursing homes.

“Friends of mine that work in nursing homes and that are nurses they are dealing with the symptoms they are trying to recover and they get it from their job and then they have to go back into it. It’s crazy to know when this will stop spreading,” Jennifer Rossi from East Longmeadow told 22News.

The majority of cases at Daybrook Village were in their dementia special care unit. Spokesperson Lisa Gaudette said this is a vulnerable population and since many of the residents have cognitive deficiencies, they may not remember to keep their mask on and not touch surfaces.

Day Brook Village has been following all recommended DPH and CDC guidelines and are speaking regularly with state health officials.