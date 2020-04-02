Dead veterans at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home were put in refrigerated truck, staffers tell Boston Globe

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An anonymous tip sent to the Holyoke mayor’s office on Saturday about unhealthy conditions at the Soldiers’ Home led to the discovery of multiple veterans deaths, according to The Boston Globe.

The Globe reported on Tuesday that a city health board nurse called the Soldiers’ Home that same day but no one answered. The following day, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse personally reached out to the facility’s superintendent, Bennett Walsh, and learned that nearly a dozen veteran residents had died, some from COVID-19.

On March 30, the Department of Veteran Services confirmed the following with 22News:

11 veteran resident deaths (5 tested positive for COVID-19, 5 pending test results, and 1 is unknown)

11 veteran residents have tested positive for COVID-19

25 veteran residents pending test results

5 staff tested positive

Two days later, the number of veteran residents deaths at the Soldiers’ Home reached 15, with six testing positive for COVID-19. Test results are still pending for six others, two others tested negative and one died from an unknown cause. Eleven additional veterans have tested positive as well as seven staff members.

Walsh was placed on paid administrative leave the same day the deaths were made public and Val Liptak, RN and CEO of Western Massachusetts Hospitals, was named as his replacement.

So, how did the coronavirus outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home and 11 veterans deaths go undetected for so long without the mayor’s office or any state officials knowing?

Three staffers told The Globe since late last week, the deceased veterans were placed in a refrigerated truck that was parked in the Soldiers’ Home rear loading area. A supervisor had told the staff federal guidelines required those infected with the virus be held for a certain period of time before being released to avoid it from spreading.

In a statement on Wednesday, Walsh defended himself and staffers, saying the actions they took were according to CDC and DPH guidelines. You can read his full statement here.

On Facebook Live Wednesday night, Mayor Morse provided an update on the latest regarding the situation at the Soldiers’ Home.

An employee who cared for the first veteran with coronavirus symptoms wore protective gear the next day while serving other veterans, that employee was told his “actions were disruptive, extremely inappropriate and have caused unnecessary resources to be deployed that may be needed in the future,” according to The Globe.

The state has now deployed the first mobile testing unit in Holyoke to test every single resident and staff. Personal protective gear and cleaning supplies are now available in the facility to prevent further spread.

Governor Baker, Mayor Morse, and other lawmakers have called for a thorough investigation into the deaths of the veterans. Along with the new leadership at the facility, a clinical command group has been established to provide safe and appropriate care for the veteran residents.

Gov. Baker has also appointed Attorney Mark W. Pearlstein to lead the investigation in the situation at the Soldiers’ Home. He also ordered all U.S. and Commonwealth flags be lowered at half-staff until sunset on April 5.