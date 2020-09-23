Deerfield police and fire Halloween hayrides canceled

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An announcement was made on the Deerfield Police Department’s Facebook page Wednesday morning to cancel the annual hayride due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the post, the police association’s Halloween hayride and the fireman’s association hayride in Old Deerfield are both canceled for 2020.

The police hope to return the annual hayride in 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control says the public should avoid the following “higher-risk activities”:

Traditional trick-or-treating in which treats are given to children going door to door

Trunk-or-treat, in which treats are given from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots

Crowded indoor costume parties

Indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

Hayrides or tractor rides with people outside your household

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors

Travel to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19

Communities may recommend ways to celebrate the holiday more safely, but the CDC says some of those activities still carry a “moderate risk.”