Delaney’s Market offering weekend family meals, “Ding, Dong, Dash!”

(WWLP) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Delaney’s Market is offering a weekend family meal package that you can order in advance.

It is to provide families with all the food they need for the entire weekend, and then some.



22News spoke with Peter Rosskothen owner of Delaney’s Market. He said since the launch, they plan to change food options in the package on a weekly basis.

“I hope we are making it easier,” said Rosskothen. “I know we are all home, and we are all cooking at home. What we are providing is taking all the effort from the prep, put it in the oven, finish it up, have a great meal with your partner, with your kids…enjoy a nice night together, maybe order a bottle of wine and just try to relax.”

Delaney’s Market has also created a fun dinner activity, Ding Dong Dash.

You can surprise your loved one with dinner, dessert, a bottle of wine, or why not all three? For a more personal touch, you can add a note addressed to the recipient, letting them know you are thinking about them. You have the option of delivering the surprise gift to your family or having it delivered by the market.

“We can feel disconnected because we are not going out to dinner with family or friends right now,” said Alicia Vallieri of Delaney’s Market. “We are kind of isolated, so it’s a way for us to surprise one another and just make each other’s week.”

All three markets in Longmeadow, Westfield, and Wilbraham remain open with online orders, curbside pickup, and deliveries.

If you and your loved ones participate in the Ding Dong Dash, send 22News your videos and photos.