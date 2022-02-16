SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Department of Public Health has updated its masking guidance for fully vaccinated individuals.

For fully vaccinated people, the DPH says you can go without a mask in some indoor settings, but not all.

The state now only recommends masks in all indoor settings for people who are fully vaccinated and have weakened immune systems or who are at increased risk for severe disease due to age or underlying medical conditions.

People with at least two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of Johnson and Johnson are considered fully vaccinated.

Un-vaccinated or partially-vaccinated people should still wear a mask at all times while indoors or where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is still required to wear a mask in certain settings like public transportation, including school buses and healthcare facilities.

Although this is the latest recommendation, towns and cities like Springfield can still have a mask mandate in place based on their COVID numbers which Springfield does until at least March 1st.