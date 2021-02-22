Despite 500K COVID-19 deaths, Springfield’s Mayor sees light at the end of the tunnel

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday was a somber night across the nation, as President Joe Biden reflected and paid tribute to the more than 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19.

In Hampden County, roughly 1,300 people have died from COVID-19. 22News spoke with Mayor Domenic Sarno, who said he hopes the country takes the President Biden’s moment of reflection to double its efforts in ending the pandemic.

In just one month the United State went from 400,000 to now 500,000 deaths from COVID-19.

“Today, we mark a truly grim, heartbreaking milestone. 500,071 dead. That’s more lives lost to this virus than any other nation on Earth,” President Joe Biden said during his tribute.

Almost 16,000 Massachusetts residents have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

And as President Biden urges Americans to resist becoming “numb to the sorrow,” Springfield Mayor, Domenic Sarno, said he wants western Massachusetts communities to know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We will and we must continue to redouble our efforts in remembrance of those who lost their lives, the legacy, that we defeated COVID-19 in their name,” Mayor Sarno said.

More than a million first shots of the coronavirus vaccine have been given out to Massachusetts residents. Confirmed positive cases continue to see a downward trend in the state. In fact, the state’s test positivity rate is now below two percent for the first time since the fall. However, health officials are urging people to remain vigilant.

The Biden Administration announced earlier this month that the U.S. will have enough vaccine supply by the end of the summer to vaccinate 300 million people. His goal is to reach 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days in office.