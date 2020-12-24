Despite health warnings, millions still plan to travel this holiday season

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Millions of Americans hit the road or took to the skies to get to their Christmas destinations, despite health officials’ warnings.

Nine months into this pandemic, many now are finally caving and looking past the health warnings to get together with loved ones for the holidays. They’re going through crowded airports to get to their destinations.

“It surprises me how many people are willing to go the extra mile for their families this time of year, pandemic or not,” said Briana Dellamura of New Haven, Connecticut.

AAA predicted more than 84 million Americans to travel between December 23rd and January 3rd but they expected only 3 million to go by plane.

“Last year, it was closer to seven million. But despite that fact it is a decline by 58 percent. Three million people is still a substantial amount of people that feel comfortable traveling for the holidays,” said Sandra Marsian, Vice President of Membership, Travel & Marketing at AAA Pioneer Valley.

Even though air travel is significantly down this year for the holidays, million are flying home to see their family. 22News spoke to those people at Bradley International Airport doing that on Christmas Eve.

“Fortunately for me, I took an antibody test and I have them, But I don’t know how long they will last. But they’re helping me out right now,” said Dellamura.

Bradley International Airport said they have taken every COVID-19 protocol necessary to ensure safety during the holiday season. That includes having a COVID-19 testing site, and the installation of a soon-to-be terminal wide air purification system.

The expectation is that more will travel for Christmas than Thanksgiving. Marsian said that’s because most people’s comfortability level with travel is higher now than what it was during the early days of the pandemic.