Digital First: Friday’s top 3 stories on 22News

A notice of closure is posted at The Great Frame Up in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., Thursday, April 2, 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a stunning collapse in the U.S. workforce with millions of people losing their jobs in the past two weeks and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage from the crisis piles up around the world. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(WWLP) – Here are the top three stories on 22News for Friday.

President Trump has released his plan to reopen the economy.

The plan calls for the reopening to come in stages, both for individuals and employers. It also emphasizes that all individuals should continue to practice social distancing and minimize non-essential travel.The guidelines can be implemented on a state-wide or county-by-county basis at each governor’s discretion.The guidance does not set specific dates, but requires each state to show a downward trend in cases over two weeks before they can enter phase one.

There are over 2,200 new coronavirus cases in Massachusetts.

The state Department of Public Health said there are now more than 32,000 cases in total. Hampden County has nearly 2,000 cases alone. An additional 137 people have died from the virus, pushing the total number of deaths to over 1,200. The U.S. has more than 670,000 coronavirus cases. Over 33,000 people have died. There are more than 2.1 million cases of the virus across the world.

People who normally can’t file an unemployment claim will be able to do so by the end of the month.

The CARES Act expands unemployment eligibility to those who are self-employed or independent contractors. The Department of Unemployment Assistance has an agreement with a vendor to build a new platform to disburse the benefits. The CARES Act also gives an additional $600 dollars per week to those who are already collecting regular Unemployment Compensation.