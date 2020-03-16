Digital First: Top 3 Stories on 22News for Monday

(WWLP) – Here are the three top stories on 22News for Monday.

Governor Baker is implementing significant changes to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mostly all schools are closed for Monday, but beginning Tuesday, all schools in the state will be closed for at least three weeks. Also starting Tuesday, all dine-in restaurants and bars will be closed for a month. They can still offer take out and delivery services. Governor Baker has also banned gatherings of more than 25 people. This goes until at least April 6. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said all nursing homes and rest homes in Massachusetts have been ordered to ban visitors.

Baystate Medical Center has identified its first Covid-19 patient.

In a statement sent to 22News, Baystate said that the locally diagnosed patient is no longer in the hospital and is recovering at home. The locally identified case has NOT been tested and verified by the CDC which is a process that takes more than a week. Doctors at Baystate Medical Center observed symptoms in the patient and made the diagnosis there. The patient is one of 24 possible cases being investigated at Baystate. They have not released any more detailed information concerning any of the patients.

The RMV is also making some temporary changes.

Effective this week, the RMV will implement a 60-day extension to the current expiration date for most IDs and licenses. All customers with expiration dates between March 1st and April 30th will continue to have an active status within the RMV system until sixty days after the expiration date printed on their credential. This deadline extension will not apply to customers with Commercial Driver’s Licenses, or those whose end of stay in the United States is the same as the expiration date on their driver’s license, ID card, or Learner’s Permit. Customers eligible for this extension should wait to visit an RMV Service Center until after the State of Emergency has been terminated.