Diocese of Springfield lifts some COVID-19 rules

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted within the Diocese of Springfield.

Church capacity remains at 50 percent but some restrictions that have been in place for a year have been relaxed. Altar servers are being allowed to return, they must wear masks at all times and must sanitize their hands often.

Holy Communion may now be distributed either on the tongue or by hand. Singing is now allowed but the Diocese asks to sing shorter songs or sing only a few verses. Parishioners can now once again kneel.

These changes come as more people become vaccinated, especially the older folks.

“I think what we just did is we are creating that unity in all of the churches and be sure that we do correct things. We are slowly going back to normal, whatever that normal is going to be.” Father Pietr, Diocese of Springfield

Some restrictions do remain in place such as no physical contact during the sign of peace, you are encouraged to wave. A mask must be worn at all times while inside during the service.