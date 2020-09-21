Do face shields protect against COVID-19?

Wearing a face covering and face shield while working amid the coronavirus, Maico Olivares, lead voter registration organizer for Central Arizonans for a Sustainable Economy, works his phone and computer as he tries to reach about 25 people a day, mostly within the Latino community, to persuade them to register to vote Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Phoenix. Like others who register people to vote, those efforts have become extremely difficult during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people have opted to use a face shield rather than a face covering during this pandemic, but heath experts warn they don’t provide adequate protection from COVID-19.

Face shields are primarily used for eye protection for the person wearing it. According to the CDC, there is no evidence that face shields that are open by design, prevent the inhalation or exhalation of viruses so they don’t recommend using them as a substitute for a mask.

Baystate Health President & CEO Dr. Mark Keroack reiterated this message when we asked him about face shields:

“Face shields provide us some protection for the individual wearer, but not as much as a mask, and they provide much less protection in terms of the virus that might be being shed by the wearer.”

Dr. Keroack told 22News the CDC has issued new guidance about the importance of eye protection for clinical purposes, on top of a wearing a mask. So everyone at their hospitals keep both their faces and eyes covered.