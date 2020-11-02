Doctors urging extra precautions against COVID-19 during colder months

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The days are getting colder and socially distancing outdoors will be less likely.

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase here in western Massachusetts, medical professionals are warning that people need to maintain all health and safety measures into the colder seasons.

“The cold weather lends itself in being in closer contact with other people,” Dr. Brian Sutton from Baystate Health explained. “We need to step up our vigilance and maintain social distance and be careful with hand sanitization and wearing masks.”

According to the CDC, indoor gatherings are high risk for COVID-19 spread. Experts recommend doing indoor activities with the people in your household instead. Hosting events virtually is also another safe option.

Respiratory illnesses also increase and spread faster in the colder months, so getting your flu shot could help you be less susceptible to COVID-19.

22News spoke with one local parent who said they’re getting their child vaccinated for the flu.

“It is extremely important for us to get our daughter vaccinated,” said Brian Hubbard of Florence. “We feel that it is very important, especially for the community as well as for our family to be on top of all of that.”

If you do plan on gathering, the state encourages a small group of people and mask wearing. Close contact activities are where the state has seen COVID-19 spread the most in the last few weeks.