Does vitamin D help protect against COVID-19?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Researchers are pointing to vitamin D as as potential benefit in preventing severe complications of COVID-19.

The latest studies on this are showing that most people in the ICU with COVID-19 are vitamin D deficient but it’s still hard to make the determination whether this is just an association or a causation.

Vitamin D is the cheapest vitamin that is out there, since your body absorbs it naturally through the sun’s rays.

While vitamin D is known for protecting bone health, it is also believed to help the immune system, since it can improve the function of certain cells, which fight off pathogens like COVID-19.

New data from countries where studies were done, show that over 75 percent of people in the ICU were vitamin D deficient.

“The data seems to show that people who are vitamin D sufficient who have adequate amounts of vitamin D are not getting anywhere near sick as people who are vitamin D deficient.” Paul Salva, Pediatric Pulmonologist

It’s also important to mention here, the biggest risk factors for vitamin D deficiency are the same as COVID-19; obesity, elderly and people with darker skin. As a pulmonologist Dr. Salva specializes in diseases of the respiratory tract.

The Mayo Clinic recommends getting at least 600 international units of vitamin D, getting too much could also cause a range of health issues.