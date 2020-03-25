Doing home improvement projects while your spending time at home

1  of  2
AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that many businesses have closed down due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, people are spending time at home.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam is one business that is still open. They are considered an essential business because they carry building material and are a supply dealer. While they remain open, they’re taking measures to help protect their customers by cleaning the store three times a day.

“We also have some social distancing signs on our endcaps to keep people aware of the situation and also at the registers we have some footage for people to stand at so no one is crowding or getting too close to each other,” Joe Ovelheiro, Manager of Rocky’s Ace Hardware said.

If you are stuck at home there are some things you can be doing around the house.

“Indoor projects, you can talk about painting we’re doing a lot of paint business. Overall it keeps people from getting board and they want to spruce up their rooms so that’s been very strong for us,” Joe Ovelheiro said.

People are also buying a lot of outdoor products like fertilizers and rakes so they can get out in the yard and do some spring cleaning.

