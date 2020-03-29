Self-isolation raises concerns for survivors of domestic violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Victims of domestic violence are often isolated and deal with the risk of abuse daily.

“It’s always a difficult time for survivors of domestic violence, but right now this is really adding the problem,” said Mary Kociela, director of Domestic and Sexual Violence Programs for the North Western District Attorney.

During the COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory, this situation can worsen. The National Domestic Violence Hotline says they’re seeing an increase in people calling with concerns of COVID-19.

Marianne Winters, executive director of Safe Passage Northampton told 22News self-isolation can force victims into potentially dangerous circumstances.

“Using misinformation. Threatening their partner that they’ll contract it. Threatening that they’ll remove their kids in they get sick,” Winters noted.

There are currently 250 high-risk cases identified by the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

With schools, workplaces and other areas that may have provided connections for victims closed due to COVID-19 the danger is now increased. But there are still resources available, Safe Passage in Northampton is taking new clients over the phone.

There are multiple local 24-hour hotlines that people can call if they’re experiencing violence, like the YWCA at (413)-733-7100.

“It’s a scary situation. We really encourage people to think about who are the people in their lives that they trust,” Kociela recommends. “A neighbor, someone in their family. You know somebody that they’ve already told the situation to.”

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office says that emergency restraining and harassment orders will be heard despite courts closing due to COVID-19.

Local shelter organizations are hoping the state provides resources so survivors can practice social distancing while staying in a safe location.