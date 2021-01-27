DONATE TODAY: Feed Our Neighbors in Need through the Food Bank of western Massachusetts

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hunger is a persistent problem across the country but it has been particularly powerful under the COVID-19 pandemic.

22News is working for you this week by partnering with the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts for a fundraiser to help make sure they can continue to pursue their mission to end local hunger, which has been worsened by this pandemic.

Jillian Morgan, the Corporate Relations Officer for the Food Bank talked to 22News Wednesday morning about their increasingly relied-upon service.

Ways to donate:

Make a donation online

Text ‘NEED’ to 44-321

Or mail checks to: The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts PO Box 160 Hatfield, MA 01038 Attn: Development Department Memo line: Feed Our Neighbors



For every one dollar donated, the Food Bank is able to provide four meals to people right here in our community. Together, we can feed our neighbors and build a stronger community.