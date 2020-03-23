Don’t forget to practice social distancing at grocery stores

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Social distancing is the new norm, but people say one of the biggest challenges is maintaining that six-foot distance at grocery stores.

Some stores are enforcing the recommendation, making sure customers are staying six feet apart from each other, but it’s up to costumers to abide by the regulations.

“We’re asking everyone to use their commonsense and limit their interactions with other people,” Governor Charlie Baker said during a news conference Monday.

Baker issued a stay at home advisory Monday. Residents are not mandated to stay home, but are urged to avoid unnecessary outings.

You may still go to the grocery store, pharmacy, and other essential businesses.