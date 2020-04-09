‘Don’t throw PPE on ground’ local police say to the public

COLRAIN, Mass (WWLP) – Residents are trying to keep themselves and others safe by wearing masks and gloves but local police departments have noticed a lot of gloves being disposed of improperly.

The Colrain Police Department and Chicopee Police Department are advising residents to not improperly dispose of gloves.

Colrain police posted to their Facebook that gloves are being thrown into the woods or on the side of the road and to please throw gloves in the trash.

“We appreciate everyone for trying to keep themselves safe during this time. However, we ask that you please dispose of your gloves properly in the trash. Please keep our town clean.”

The Chicopee Police Department posted to their Facebook on Sunday stating the same thing and posted a video on how to properly remove them.

“While we appreciate you being safe and wearing them, throw them in a trash can or carry a bag with you and discard them in there. Don’t throw them on the ground,” Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk said.

When taking off gloves make sure you grab one with the hand still gloved and turn it inside out while pulling it off. Then put that glove into the hand still gloved and pull off the other glove inside out. This is so your bare hands aren’t exposed to the dirty gloves. Once both gloves are inside out in a ball, throw into trash.